Kathmandu, Oct 14: Nepal Rastra Bank has decided to invest Rs 3.3 billion from the Subsidy and Pension Fund in banks and financial institutions (BFIs).

According to a public notice, the central bank will invest the amount for a period of 366 days. The investment will be made through banks and financial institutions classified under categories A, B, and C.

The notice states that eligible institutions must have been in operation for at least two years, have maintained the minimum required capital as set by the central bank, and have kept their non-performing loans below 8 percent of total loans and net non-performing loans below 3 percent.

Interested banks and financial institutions are required to submit applications by Ashoj 30, specifying the interest rate they are willing to offer for the proposed investment.

-People's News Monitoring Service