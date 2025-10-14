Kathmandu, Oct 14: Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has announced that it will cut the electricity lines of industries that fail to pay the additional premium charges for trunk lines and dedicated feeders. The authority has given industries an ultimatum to clear their dues by October 19, 2025.

The authority stated that any industry failing to pay within the stipulated time will have its electricity line disconnected. According to NEA spokesperson Rajan Dhakal, the authority’s board of directors has already decided to recover outstanding dues, and a notice has been issued stating that lines of industries not paying by October 19 will be cut.

Spokesperson Dhakal said, “So far, no industry has come forward to pay their dues. Some have come for discussions. There is no alternative to payment; lines of all defaulters will be cut.”

The authority is preparing to disconnect the electricity lines of all industries that fail to pay their dues after midnight on October 19. Energy Minister Kulman Ghising had decided to recover the outstanding dues after assuming office. Executive Director Manoj Silwal is actively following up on this decision. The authority’s board meeting has also resolved that dues for trunk lines and dedicated feeders must be collected.

Meanwhile, this dispute between industries and the authority has been ongoing for a long time. Industries have refused to pay, claiming that TOD meter details are not available.

