Kathmandu, October 14: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has assigned Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka the responsibility of Acting President.

While addressing the meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee held at the party’s headquarters in Sanepa on Tuesday, President Deuba informed that, due to his health condition, he had designated Vice President Khadka to serve as the Acting President.

President Deuba emphasized that unity within the Nepali Congress is the need of the hour, stressing that all existing personal or factional differences, disputes, and disagreements must be set aside in order to move forward together.

He stated that as discussions have begun regarding the party’s upcoming 15th General Convention and leadership transition, the party leadership would be formally handed over through the convention process.

President Deuba remarked that during the course of the Gen-Z movement, infiltration had led to unimaginable loss of lives and property, describing the day as one that would possibly be recorded as one of the most dreadful in Nepal’s history. He called for a fair investigation into the incident and demanded that those responsible be brought under legal action. He also noted that during the difficult situation on Bhadra 24 (September 9), the mature role played by President Ramchandra Paudel prevented another potential national crisis.

President Deuba said that the constitution—crafted by the people themselves—has come under threat, and that the House of Representatives was dissolved in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner. He stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation with other political forces committed to the democratic system.

Although the government has announced the date for the House of Representatives election on Falgun 21 (March 5), he said that an environment for a free, fair, and fear-free election has yet to be created, adding that even the basic precondition of ensuring peace and security has not been met.

President Deuba revealed that on Bhadra 24, a deadly attack had been carried out against him and his family with the intent to take their lives, and that they were rescued only after hours of relentless effort by security personnel. He also complained that a planned campaign of false propaganda was later launched to tarnish his and his family’s reputation and image.

