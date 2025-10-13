Kathmandu, October 13: The Central Secretariat meeting of the CPN (UML) has concluded that the current interim government is not in favor of holding elections and is instead attempting to disrupt the electoral environment by pursuing a “path of prohibition and retaliation.”

Speaking to the media after the nearly 10-hour-long meeting held on Sunday at Chairman KP Sharma Oli’s residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the government is trying to blur the electoral atmosphere by preventing parties and leaders from conducting their activities. “The government is on the path of prohibition and revenge. Elections cannot be held by confining leaders to certain places and intimidating political parties. The soul of democracy is dying,” he said, criticizing the government.

The Secretariat meeting deemed the dissolution of Parliament unconstitutional and undemocratic and decided to pursue judicial review once the courts reopen. It also decided to initiate dialogue with pro-democracy and pro-constitution parties to restore the Parliament.

Likewise, the meeting decided to hold the party’s 11th National General Convention from Mangsir 25 to 29 (around December 10–14) in either Chitwan or the Kathmandu Valley. The convention will focus on electing new leadership, endorsing the political report, and formulating organizational strategies.

The office bearers’ meeting, which lasted three days, endorsed the proposals regarding the convention and organizational restructuring, and decided to present them for approval at the Central Committee meeting scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from Ashoj 29 to 31 (mid-October).

People’s News Monitoring Service.