Kathmandu, October 12: The Floriculture Association Nepal (FAN) has projected flower sales worth about Rs 400 million during the upcoming Tihar festival, which begins next week.

At a press conference on Sunday, FAN officials said nearly 4 million marigold garlands and about 550,000 globosa (makhamali) garlands are expected to be sold across the country during the five-day festival. They also estimated that around 200,000 globosa garlands will be exported this season.

According to FAN, the market price of marigold garlands will likely range between Rs 80 and Rs 85 per meter, while globosa garlands will cost between Rs 40 and Rs 45. The organization said demand usually peaks in urban centers where Tihar celebrations are most vibrant.

Despite a government ban on flower imports to promote domestic production, FAN said marigolds continue to enter Nepal illegally from India. Local growers often struggle to compete with the influx of cheaper imported flowers during the festive period.

In response, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City has prohibited the sale of imported flowers and decorative products in the capital during Tihar. The city will set up 32 official flower markets at locations such as New Baneshwar, Shankhamul’s Phoenix Tower, Sifal Chaur, Chabahil Ganeshthan, KL Tower, Old Baneshwar, and Star Mall in Putalisadak. These outlets will operate from October 17 to 22 to ensure a steady supply of locally grown flowers for buyers.