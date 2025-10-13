Kathmandu, October 13: A meeting of the Security Council was held today (Monday) afternoon under the chairpersonship of Prime Minister and Defence Minister Sushila Karki.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the meeting took place at the Security Council Secretariat in Singha Durbar.

The meeting held extensive discussions on the country’s current security situation.

Along with Prime Minister Karki, the chiefs of security agencies and other high-level officials were present at the meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service.