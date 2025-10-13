Kathmandu, Oct 13 :The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has published the 2081 BS report on the study and inspection of Tribhuvan University’s land and other immovable assets.

The report, made public on Sunday, follows Cabinet approval granted two days earlier, allowing the Ministry to upload it online and begin enforcing its recommendations. Education Minister Mahabir Pun said he instructed officials to proceed after the Cabinet’s decision.

The committee, chaired by former secretary Sharada Prasad Trital, was formed on May 31, 2023. Member Mahendra Thapa had earlier presented the report to the government in the presence of then Education Minister Bidya Bhattarai and TU representatives.

Spanning 179 pages, the report details the condition and usage of TU properties in Kirtipur, Naikap, Dhungeadda, and Patan, highlighting both proper and improper use of land, and calls on the Ministry to take corrective steps.

People's News Monitoring Service