Kathmandu, October 13: Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Poudel, has stated that Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who was abducted from Israel following the Hamas attack, is no longer alive.

According to Ambassador Poudel, at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (Nepal time), a female officer from the Israeli Defense Forces called the Nepali Embassy in Israel and informed them that Bipin Joshi was no longer alive. Upon receiving the information, the embassy immediately contacted Joshi’s family, he said.

“We were informed over the phone that Bipin is no longer alive,” Ambassador Poudel told. “After that, we contacted his sister Pushpa Joshi, who is in the U.S., and his cousin Kishor Joshi, who lives in Mahendranagar, through a video conference to share the news.”

Poudel added that further details are being coordinated with the Israeli authorities. “We are in constant communication with Israeli officials to officially confirm all details related to the incident,” he said.

Bipin Joshi had gone to Israel on a student visa. He had gone missing during the Hamas attack while staying at Kibbutz Alumim.

Ambassador Poudel also mentioned that it is still unclear when the body will be received.

