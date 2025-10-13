Kathmandu, Oct 13: Most of the inmates who escaped from prisons across the country during the protests on September 8 and 9 were serving sentences for rape, murder, and drug-related crimes, according to the Department of Prison Management under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The department’s notice revealed that the majority of the fugitives listed were behind bars for those serious offenses. At least 14,000 prisoners broke out of various prisons during the two-day unrest, of which 9,008 have been recaptured so far.

As of now, 5,547 convicts remain at large. The department has sent their names to the Election Commission, security agencies, immigration offices, land and transport departments, passport and labor offices, and all 77 district administration offices to help trace them.

Among the escapees, 540 are Indian nationals, while 108 are from China, Canada, and other countries.

People's News Monitoring Service