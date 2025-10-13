Kathmandu, Oct 13: Hamas has handed over all 20 remaining hostages alive to the Red Cross. The group transferred seven hostages in the first phase and 13 more in the second phase.

According to the BBC, the 13 hostages handed over in the second phase are now on their way to Israel, while the seven released earlier have already reached Israel.

The Israeli army has released photos of the hostages handed over in the first phase.

Hamas had published the list of 20 hostages to be released earlier this morning, which did not include the name of Nepali national Bipin Joshi.

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas now holds no living hostages. The bodies of the remaining 28 hostages will be handed over, some as early as today.

