Kathmandu, October 13: Durga Prasai, leading a campaign to save the motherland, has claimed that foreign influence in Nepal has increased following the Gen Z movement. He alleged that foreigners themselves designed and formed the interim government from inside a single room.

Speaking to journalists at Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday while returning from Jhapa, Prasai asserted that the Gen Z movement on Bhadra 23 lasted only two hours, and that after 1 p.m. on that day, the movement came entirely under foreign control.

He further alleged that fires were set in various national structures as part of a plan to dismantle the country.

He said, “The Gen Z movement on Bhadra 23 was carried out by the youths only for two hours — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the movement was completely taken over by foreigners. Fires were set in Singha Durbar, which preserves the country’s historical documents, and in various public structures. All of this was done to destroy the country’s institutions. The movement was designed inside a single room.”

Accusing the interim government of being backed by foreign money, Prasai claimed that the government had captured the state through policy manipulation. He also predicted that the election scheduled for Falgun 21 will not take place.

