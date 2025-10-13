Kathmandu, October 13: After former speaker and Maoist leader Krishna Bahadur Mahara’s arrest on charges of gold smuggling, ex-vice president and fellow Maoist leader Nanda Bahadur Pun has also come under investigation in connection with the same smuggling case.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Mahara on Sunday in relation to a gold smuggling incident that took place three years ago.

According to CIB spokesperson SSP Shiv Kumar Shrestha, Mahara is being investigated under the Customs Act and the Organized Crime Act.

People’s News Monitoring Service.