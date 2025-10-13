Kathmandu, October 13: The Kathmandu District Administration Office has granted permission to keep three youths from the TOB (Tibetan Original Blood) group in custody for an additional six days. They have been accused of being involved in the Gen Z movement while carrying small arms.

According to SP Pawan Bhattarai, spokesperson for the Kathmandu District Police Office, the police sought permission from the administration to continue investigations under the charge of indecent behavior, as no strong evidence was found to support the weapons-related allegations.

Photos and videos showing the individuals allegedly armed during the Gen Z protests had gone viral earlier.

The TOB members claimed that the weapons seen in the footage were fake and that the incident was from an earlier time.

Police have not yet been able to verify whether the incident occurred recently. They stated that further action would be taken if concrete evidence emerges, but for now, their detention has been extended only on the grounds of indecent behavior.

