Damak, Oct 12 : Eight people from Jhapa, including a youth involved in looting Nepal Police weapons during the ‘Gen Z Movement,’ have been arrested. They were caught with brown heroin (brown sugar).

A team from the Damak Area Police Office took them into custody on Saturday evening from a makeshift shelter in Sector-1 of the Bhutanese Refugee Camp, Damak Municipality-3. Police had received information that drugs were being sold at the location.

During the search, 7.8 grams of brown sugar were seized, according to the police.

Among those arrested, Aditya Limbu was reportedly involved in looting weapons from the Damak Area Police Office during the ‘Gen Z Movement.’

Another individual, Nischal Portel from Miklajung-8, Morang, had escaped from Urlabari police custody on September 9.

Police also arrested Sajan Thapa, Dipesh Tamang, Sanam Rai, Pavin Bishwakarma, Suchan Darji, and Vijay Majhi.

People’s News Monitoring Service