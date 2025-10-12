Kathmandu, Oct 12: Sudan Gurung, coordinator of the “ Hami Nepal (We Are Nepal)” campaign, has said that various allegations against him and the Gen Z movement are baseless and that the situation has now gone too far.

In a video message, he warned that anyone spreading false information or infiltrating the campaign will face legal action. Gurung expressed concern over the prevalent culture of undermining others in Nepali society, saying this tendency has never disappeared.

He claimed that a group called the “Cyber Army” has tried to defame them by linking them to organizations like “TOB (Tibet Origin Brotherhood)” and “Free Tibet.”

He demanded proof for the allegations, questioning videos and statements supposedly involving him. Gurung’s warning came after videos showing youths wearing black t-shirts emblazoned with TO engaging in the arson and vandalism during the Gen Z protest have gone viral online.

He challenged critics on financial transparency and pledged to make all “We Are Nepal” financial records public.

Gurung said false accusations and infiltration will no longer be tolerated, announcing legal action against anyone spreading fake news. He stated that evidence must be submitted to their IT team, and action will be taken against the guilty while protecting the innocent.

Gurung also alleged that some leaders have attempted to disrupt their peaceful movement through infiltration and warned that complaints will be filed against them starting tomorrow. He urged citizens to develop the ability to distinguish between truth and falsehood.

