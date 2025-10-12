Kathmandu, October 12: After liquidity in the banking system increased significantly, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has been continuously pulling cash from commercial banks.

On October 12 (Asoj 26), the central bank announced that it will again withdraw Rs. 50 billion from the banking system through this instrument. The bidding will take place today at 3 p.m., according to NRB.

NRB stated that both the principal and interest of this 7-day deposit collection instrument will be paid on Kartik 2.

This measure is aimed at absorbing excess liquidity from the market, helping to stabilize short-term interest rates and support inflation control.

People’s News Monitoring Service.