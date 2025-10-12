Kathmandu, Oct 12: President Ram Chandra Paudel, who was admitted to the hospital, is showing signs of health improvement. On Saturday, he had called representatives of the Gen Z group to his residence for a meeting.

However, due to health concerns, he was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. Sources from the President’s Office said his health has improved since his admission yesterday. The office confirmed the improvement, citing the doctors.

The hospital also stated in a Saturday press release that health checks are ongoing and his condition is normal.

“Honorable President Ram Chandra Paudel was admitted to this center for treatment following health issues. Currently, his health is under examination, and we inform that his condition is normal,” said Executive Director Prof. Dr. Ratnamani Gajurel in the press release issued by the hospital.

