Kathmandu, Oct 12: The Mechi Highway remains closed due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rain on October 4 that buried the Ilam–Rajduwali section in Ilam Municipality-9. Despite continuous efforts by the Ilam Road Division, security forces, and locals, the road has yet to reopen. Road Division Chief Pawan Bhattarai said clearing the debris has been challenging since “an entire hill has collapsed,” adding that three excavators are being used.

Assistant Chief District Officer Bhola Nath Guragain said the highway will stay closed until travel is safe. The Rajduwali and Ilam–Nepaltar stretches suffered severe damage, while the Milgolai blockage has been cleared, allowing partial movement from Panchthar and Taplejung up to Rajduwali. Vehicles from Jhapa to Fikkal and Maikhola are running, but those heading toward Ilam and beyond must stop short of the landslide zone. Passengers are forced to walk about 1.5 kilometers to cross the blocked section, with security forces helping elderly and sick travelers.

Alternate routes have also been destroyed. Floods swept away the Bailey bridge over the Jogmaikhola River on the Mechi Corridor (Kechana–Kanchanjunga Road), cutting off Ilam from Jhapa. Several municipalities have lost access to the district headquarters.

Five out of Ilam’s ten local units remain isolated. The Rajduwali landslide blocked Suryodaya Municipality, while bridge damage on the Belase, Deumai, and Jogmaikhola routes disconnected Mai, Mangsebung, Maijogmai, and Phakphokthum rural municipalities.

According to the District Administration Office, 19 concrete bridges, 2 Bailey bridges, 11 culverts, and 3 suspension bridges were damaged. Thirty-one roads have been affected. Floods and landslides have so far killed 39 people, injured 26, and left one missing. Chief District Officer Sunita Nepal said 276 families have been displaced, with 151 houses destroyed and 327 partially damaged.

People’s News Monitoring Service