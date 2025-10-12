Kathmandu, Oct 12: Education, Science, and Technology Minister Mahabir Pun has urged the Gen Z generation to avoid factionalism and infighting. Through social media, he highlighted examples showing that such divisions cause even greater harm.

Reflecting on political changes in Nepal over different periods and the problems that arose during those times, he encouraged learning lessons from history.

“Looking at history, I request Gen Z to learn from it. You are a group of young people of a certain age. You do not yet have a political organization. You want to bring good governance to the country and eliminate corruption. You dream of making Nepal a prosperous nation. To achieve this dream, I see a strong need for unity among you. Because even among you, tendencies of factionalism and infighting are emerging,” Pun wrote.

He also appealed that, for the survival of the motherland, the history of factionalism and infighting in Nepal should not be repeated.

People’s News Monitoring Service