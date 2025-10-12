Kathmandu, Oct 10: The government has revoked the blue diplomatic number plates used by vehicles of honorary consuls representing foreign countries in Nepal.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri said the decision follows international law, reciprocity, and the 1982 Rules Relating to Honorary Consuls. He added that complaints of misuse prompted the move.

Nepal has 67 honorary consuls, mostly business figures, and about 50 have been using blue plates marked “HCC.” Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, these plates provide consular vehicles immunity from searches and arrests, which officials say has been exploited for illegal trade and black marketing.

The privilege was first withdrawn in April 2020 under then–Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali after an honorary consul was caught black marketing Chinese thermal guns during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later reinstated under former Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, drawing public criticism for yielding to business pressure.

The Foreign Ministry has now instructed all honorary consuls to replace their blue plates with standard red private plates. Paudel said the ministry will coordinate with other agencies to enforce the rule, allowing police to inspect or detain consuls if they are suspected Kathmandu of illegal acts.

Some ceremonial rights remain. Consuls can still use their appointing country’s flag during national day events, state visits, or formal receptions involving foreign leaders, as specified by the ministry.

People’s News Monitoring Service