Kathmandu, October 12: Global IME Bank Limited has announced an 8% cash dividend for its shareholders from the distributable profits of the fiscal year 2081/82 (2024/25).

The bank has proposed to distribute the dividend at the rate of 8% of its paid-up capital (including taxes). The dividend will be distributed after approval from Nepal Rastra Bank and subsequent endorsement by the bank’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Global IME Bank has been recognized with several international honors, including:

Global Finance’s “Best Bank Award” for 2024 and 2025; Euromoney Award for Excellence 2024 in two categories as Nepal’s Best Bank.

Also awarded Euromoney Best Bank Awards in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

As Nepal’s first private-sector commercial bank with a nationwide presence, Global IME Bank operates across all 77 districts of the country. Its extensive network includes:

352 branch offices; 384 ATMs; 155 branchless banking services; 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices

In total, the bank provides services through over 1,000 service centers.

In addition to offering comprehensive banking services to Nepali citizens, Global IME Bank also facilitates remittance services from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, and Jordan, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service.