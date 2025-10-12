Kathmandu, Oct 12: Nepali citizen Bipin Joshi has been confirmed alive in Gaza after nearly two years of uncertainty. Earlier reports, including from CNN, had listed his status as unknown. The Times of Israel and the Associated Press now list him among 22 hostages held by Hamas who are believed to be alive.

The confirmation comes as a truce, starting Friday, offers a possible end to the conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023. Hamas’s initial attack left around 1,200 dead and 251 abducted. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports roughly 67,000 Palestinians killed, half of them women and children, while 90 percent of Gaza’s two million residents have been displaced. Of the hostages, 48 remain in Gaza, and 26 have been confirmed dead, including an Israeli soldier killed in 2014. Israel plans to release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in the coming days in exchange for hostages, with releases expected between Monday and Tuesday.

Joshi, who had arrived in Israel a month before the attack for an agricultural study program at Kibbutz Alumim near Gaza, is thought to be the only non-Israeli still alive. Of 17 Nepali students at the site, 10 were killed. Reports say Joshi threw a grenade from a bomb shelter to protect others before being injured and abducted.

A video obtained by the Israeli army and released by his family, reportedly recorded in November 2023, shows him identifying himself: “My name is Bipin Joshi. I am from Nepal. I came here to learn and work in an agricultural program.” His family, including sister Pushpa and mother Padma, have traveled to Israel and sought international support for his release.

Other hostages believed alive include Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavsky, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio, David Cunio, Aviatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maxim Harkin, Eitan Hern, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Tamir Nimrodi, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Elon Ohel, Avinatan Or, and Matan Jungauker.