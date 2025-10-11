Kathmandu, October 11: Ram Chandra Paudel has fallen ill.

He felt ill while holding a discussion with the Gen-Z representatives.

According to reports, President Paudel suddenly experienced health complications during the meeting and was rushed to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in Maharajgunj for treatment.

The Hospital has stated that he was suffering from headaches and vomiting. He has been admitted for further medical examinations.

Meanwhile, UML Chair K.P. Sharma Oli has also fallen ill, and according to reports, the party meeting scheduled for today has been postponed.

People’s News Monitoring Service.