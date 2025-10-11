Surkhet, Oct 11: The death toll from a jeep accident that occurred on Friday at Deshikhola in Chankheli Rural Municipality-4 of Humla has reached four.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Pokharel, chief of the Humla District Police Office, the deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Mandir Budha of Chankheli-6, his two-year-old son Devansh Budha, 26-year-old Basanti Rokaya of Simkot-8, and 28-year-old Jagriti Rokaya.
DSP Pokharel said four injured people are being treated at the Province Hospital in Surkhet, while others are receiving treatment in the district.
People’s News Monitoring Service
