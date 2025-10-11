Kathmandu, Oct 11: The government is set to obtain a $100 million concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The Cabinet decided on Thursday to form a negotiation team for the loan.

The Cabinet decision stated, “A negotiation team will be formed under the leadership of the Finance Ministry’s Joint Secretary to discuss obtaining $100 million as budgetary concessional loan assistance from ADB to strengthen public financial management and service delivery.”

People’s News Monitoring Service