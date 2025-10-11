Kathmandu, Oct 11: Government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Jagadish Kharel said the government will ensure meaningful participation of Gen Z youth in all state mechanisms.

He said the government aims to address the sentiments, spirit, and demands of the youth movement by involving Gen Z representatives across state institutions. The government is doing the necessary groundwork and has been holding discussions with Gen Z representatives, he added.

Speaking to Onlinekhabar, Minister Kharel said, “The government is active in ensuring representation of Gen Z voices and demands within all state mechanisms in line with the constitution, law, and practice. Discussions with their representatives are ongoing.”

Prime Minister Sushila Karki, in her address on Thursday evening, had announced that new mechanisms would be established to engage Gen Z meaningfully in building the future of Nepal.

Clarifying the Prime Minister’s statement, Minister Kharel said, “The focus is on ensuring Gen Z’s meaningful representation and participation in key state mechanisms.”

Gen Z youth had launched nationwide protests, including in the Kathmandu Valley, on September 8 and 9, demanding good governance and action against corruption. The demonstrations led to the downfall of the then KP Sharma Oli-led government.

Following their movement, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed as the Prime Minister of the interim government on the recommendation of Gen Z youth leaders. She is responsible for conducting general elections scheduled for March 5. For now, she is preparing to expand her cabinet to include Gen Z representatives.

“We have been holding talks and discussions with Gen Z representatives at various levels,” Minister Kharel said. “Discussions are ongoing about how, where, and in what capacity they can participate, and how their voices and demands can be represented.”

He added that since the youth have mainly raised issues of good governance and corruption control, the government is seriously working on ways to address those concerns.

