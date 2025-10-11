Kathmandu, October 11: A group named “Gen-Z Alliance for Monarchy” has warned that the current government and political leadership are pushing genuine patriotic and nationalist Gen-Z youths toward rebellion by sidelining them. The group accused the President and Prime Minister of holding talks not with true Gen-Z representatives, but with party cadres and “foreign agents” under the pretext of dialogue with the Gen-Z movement.

The group claimed that the so-called representatives participating in the talks are individuals affiliated with various political parties, corrupt leaders, or those who have actively taken part in party programs. According to them, the individuals invited to the discussions are either members of student organizations linked to political parties—who have even contested elections using party tickets—or members of foreign INGOs working against Nepal’s national interests.

In contrast, the group stated that the martyrs and injured fighters of the Gen-Z movement are not associated with any corrupt leaders, political parties, or foreign INGOs. They argued that this distinction makes it clear that those who fought and sacrificed in the movement are the true patriots, while those trying to exploit the situation are merely defending the old, corrupt system.

The group further claimed that most of those who were killed or injured during the movement support the institution of monarchy. Emphasizing that the monarchy and monarchist forces are themselves a significant national power, they urged that these forces should not be suppressed or ignored. They concluded that the nation cannot survive unless the monarchy is reinstated in a guardian-like role.

The Gen-Z Alliance for Monarchy also warned that any agreement or dialogue excluding their participation would inevitably lead to another uprising. They appealed to the President, Prime Minister, political parties, and the media to urgently issue an interim governing charter that includes all national forces, and to pursue an all-party peaceful consensus before any elections take place.

In an appeal issued by spokesperson Sanatan Rizal, the group demanded an immediate end to what it called the conspiracy of one-sided talks. It also warned that if such unilateral processes continue, all parties involved in them will be held responsible for any future damage or unrest in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service.