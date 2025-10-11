Kathmandu, October 11: Gen-Z representatives, who were not included in the talks team prepared for the talk with President Ramchandra Paudel, have staged a protest outside Sheetal Niwas after a dispute arose over which representatives would meet with President Ramchandra Paudel.

Those Gen-Z excluded from the talk team gathered in front of Sittal Niwas and staged a demonstration.

Security around the Sheetal Niwas premises has been tightened after the Gen-Z protesters began chanting slogans.

People’s News Monitoring Service.