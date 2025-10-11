Kathmandu, October 11: Monarchists have staged a demonstration at Samakhushi Chowk in Kathmandu demanding restoration of the institution of monarchy to rescue the country from present crisis.

Earlier, they had gathered there with plans to march toward Narayanhiti Palace.

However, after the Kathmandu District Administration issued a notice on Friday prohibiting any protest programs, the demonstrators are continuing their agitation at Samakhushi Chowk itself.

People’s News Monitoring Service.