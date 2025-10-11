Dhangadhi, Oct 11: A man was brutally killed following a dispute in Kailali district.

Police said 28-year-old Keshar Singh Budha was slain after his throat was slit during a quarrel that broke out while having snacks on Friday night at Ghodaghodi Municipality-8.

According to DSP Raj Kumar Singh, spokesperson for the District Police Office, two suspects involved in the killing surrendered to police the same night. Both suspects — 18-year-old Bal Bahadur BK and 19-year-old Ganga Budha Chhetri from the same area — arrived at the Sukhad Area Police Office carrying the severed head of the victim.

Police have detained them and started an investigation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the victim and the two accused were drinking at a local eatery when a dispute erupted. The two allegedly attacked Budha with a sharp weapon, slitting his throat and killing him on the spot.

Relatives of the deceased are on their way from Surkhet, and police have not yet removed the body from the scene.