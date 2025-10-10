Kathmandu, October 10: The youth wing affiliated with the UML, the National Youth Association, has given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to grant permission for a motorcycle rally.

At a press conference held in Kathmandu on Friday, the association’s president, Kshitiz Thebe, warned that if the government does not grant permission for the rally within 24 hours (by Sunday), the youth organization would be compelled to take to the streets against the government.

The warning came after the Kathmandu District Administration Office denied permission for the motorcycle rally that the youth wing had planned to organize on Friday.

Thebe stated that if the Youth Association takes to the streets, the government will not be able to stop it. He accused the government of violating citizens’ fundamental rights by prohibiting the rally.

He further claimed that the rally was intended to promote peace and the protection of citizens, and by blocking it, the government had trampled on democratic values.

People’s News Monitoring Service.