Kathmandu, Oct 10: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has pledged to establish a new mechanism to ensure the meaningful participation of Generation Z in building the future of Nepal.

In a video message marking one month since the start of the Gen Z movement, she called on everyone to exercise restraint and help end the cycle of violence.

“We will create a new mechanism to engage Gen Z meaningfully in shaping Nepal’s future. Today, I appeal to all to remain calm and stop the cycle of violence,” she said. “To turn this painful episode into the foundation of a new Nepal, we need mutual harmony and national unity.”

She said her government is aware of the changes young people are seeking and is committed to realizing them.

“We must all humbly acknowledge our weaknesses and mistakes. We are committed to the change the young generation wants, and we are moving forward on a new path. This commitment must continue even after the upcoming elections,” Prime Minister Karki stated.

People's News Monitoring Service