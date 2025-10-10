Kathmandu, Oct 10: The commission investigating the events of September 8-9 has returned the complaints filed against former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to the Kathmandu District Police Office in Bhadrekali. Four individuals, including Purushottam Khatiwada, had filed the complaints accusing them of crimes against humanity and the state. The police had forwarded the complaints to the commission, saying they would seek a solution from the commission.

On Thursday, the commission held detailed discussions with the complainants. In a statement issued by commission member and spokesperson Binayraj Sharma, it said, “It is not within the commission’s mandate to conduct detailed criminal investigations or initiate prosecution even if someone appears guilty. Nepalese law grants government authorities the power to immediately investigate and take action against anyone involved in criminal acts.”

The statement added that since the commission is not required to conduct criminal investigations, the received complaints and documents will be returned to the Kathmandu District Police Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service