Kathmandu, October 10: Despite KP Sharma Oli’s repeated attempts to defend himself, internal discussions within the UML have intensified over the issues of party reorganization and leadership transition. The debate, initiated from the grassroots level, is now set to take center stage at the party’s Secretariat meeting on Friday and the Central Committee meeting on Monday, where leaders are preparing for broad discussions on both restructuring and leadership change.

Oli, who was forced to resign as Prime Minister after the Gen-Z movement demanding good governance swept the streets, has yet to make any self-criticism regarding his shortcomings while in power. Nor has he shown any indication of supporting leadership transition or transformation within the party in line with the demands of the younger generation.

Speaking at a program organized by the UML Bhaktapur District Committee in Gundu on Thursday, Oli expressed neither regret nor self-reflection over his past weaknesses while in power. Instead, he attempted to downplay the internal debate over leadership change by urging party cadres to “create a storm of people’s movement” to move forward. “While the Secretariat meeting is about to convene, the party chairman is delivering a speech calling for agitation,” a UML office bearer remarked.

Party insiders say Oli has failed to reflect on the criticism directed toward him from across the party ranks. “Oli’s ideological position may be sound, but his autocratic and intolerant leadership style, his tendency for vengeance, and his rejection of constructive criticism are major weaknesses,” said one central leader. “Unless he resigns as chairman and opens the door for new leadership, the UML cannot regain its strength. During a time when such debates are rising, he has instead delivered warning-laden speeches targeting internal critics,” the leader added.

Defending himself, Oli claimed that both he and the UML had done everything possible for the country and the people. “The UML is a party that has presented a roadmap for the nation’s development and shown examples of progress. It has lifted the country upward and given Nepal a distinct identity on the world stage. But now, efforts are being made to erase that identity within hours,” Oli said.

Party leaders are preparing to focus the upcoming Central Committee meeting on discussions surrounding Oli’s resignation, the future direction of the UML, and related strategic issues. Among party cadres, the debate on leadership transfer and restructuring has been gaining momentum with the goal of reviving UML as the country’s leading political force. However, Oli continues to defend himself both inside and outside the party and has indicated no intention of stepping down.

UML Vice-Chair Yubaraj Gyawali said that the upcoming Secretariat meeting would hold serious discussions on leadership transition and generational transfer. “The meeting will deliberate on recent political developments, the leadership style, and how the generational shift has caused a change in power,” Gyawali stated.

Through social media and internal discussions, conscious party cadres have been pressuring the leadership for party transformation, urging reforms in both the speech and behavior of leaders and members. They are also demanding that the party introduce an age limit of 70 years and a rule that no individual can hold the leadership position for more than two terms, beginning with Oli’s departure.

“The old parties, including the UML, are completely mistaken in viewing the September Gen-Z uprising solely as a foreign conspiracy or infiltration. Regardless of who might have influenced it, the hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets chanting anti-government slogans were Nepalis. Therefore, correcting mistakes must begin by removing the arrogance of mainstream leaders. The leadership must learn to accept constructive criticism from citizens and cadres, respond peacefully, and provide fact-based clarifications to the narratives presented by the media,” reads the first point of the internal document on party reform and leadership change.

However, Oli appears to be trying to divert attention from the internal debate by calling for a movement to topple the interim government. Speaking at the Bhaktapur gathering, he described the current national situation as “extraordinary and abnormal,” seemingly to avoid the topic of party transformation and leadership transition.

“There is a government in place, but it was not formed according to the constitution. It came into existence through manipulation. Sushila Karki became Prime Minister only on the condition that she would immediately recommend the dissolution of Parliament after taking the oath. That recommendation had to be enforced. He said Karki would only become Prime Minister if Parliament were dissolved, otherwise the Gen-Z would set the country on fire. By placing such a condition to dissolve the sovereign parliament—the supreme representative body of the people—she destroyed the very foundation of democracy,” Oli said.

He further added, “She knows this very well. She is someone who has interpreted Nepal’s constitution herself. The constitution clearly states that a person who has served as a Supreme Court justice, Chief Justice, or former Chief Justice cannot hold any office of profit under the government.”

Oli also sought to shift attention by arguing that anarchy cannot be permanent. “The country cannot move along the path of anarchy. It must return to the paths of democracy, the constitution, the rule of law, and legal order. That is our commitment. The goal of Nepal’s Gen-Z and the entire young generation is to ensure peace and order in this country — and we will make sure that happens,” Oli declared.

