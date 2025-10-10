Kathmandu, October 10: With the end of the Dashain festival, the number of vehicles and passengers entering the Kathmandu Valley has been steadily increasing in recent days. According to the Valley Traffic Police Office, as people who had gone to their hometowns to celebrate Dashain are now returning, the major entry points and roads of the Valley have seen a rise in both passengers and vehicles.

Spokesperson of the Valley Traffic Police Office and Superintendent of Police Nareshraj Subedi informed that from the day after Dashain, i.e., Ashwin 17, until Wednesday evening, a total of 155,697 people entered the Kathmandu Valley. He said, “Dashain is over, and the highways that were obstructed by floods and landslides have reopened. The number of vehicles on the highways has also increased significantly.”

According to SP Subedi, 11,955 people entered the Valley on Ashwin 17, 2,648 on Ashwin 18, 16,694 on Ashwin 19, 40,877 on Ashwin 20, 67,692 on Ashwin 21, and 15,831 on Ashwin 22 — totaling 155,697 entrants.

He further informed that during the Dashain festival, 868,072 people had left the Kathmandu Valley. In recent days, the major entry points to Kathmandu — especially Nagdhunga, Pharping, Sangachok, Balambu, and Jagati — have seen thousands of passengers and hundreds of vehicles entering and leaving the Valley daily, according to the traffic police.

Most of those returning after celebrating Dashain are individuals coming back to the capital for jobs, studies, or business purposes, the police stated. After the festival holidays, daily life in Kathmandu has gradually returned to normal. Government ministries, offices, shops, and other institutions have started operating as usual.

(RSS)

People’s News Monitoring Service.