Kathmandu, October 10: The Nepali Army has claimed that it took prompt initiatives to stop the destructive activities that occurred during the Gen-Z movement.

Amid growing public criticism for allegedly remaining silent while key state institutions — including the President’s Office, Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court, and the Parliament building — were set on fire, the Army issued a clarification through a statement released by its Directorate of Public Relations on Friday.

In the statement, the Army explained that it had taken necessary steps as quickly as possible with the aim of maintaining peace and security. It also expressed gratitude to intellectuals, social workers, journalists, and the general public for their feedback, suggestions, and critical observations regarding the Army’s role in normalizing the tense post-movement situation.

The statement further mentioned that the Army had objectively assessed the potential impact on internal security and acted accordingly to restore peace and order as swiftly as possible. It also noted that the Army’s attention had been drawn to various comments and opinions published in the media linking the institution and its leadership to recent events.

“In the current sensitive situation, the Nepali Army’s attention has been drawn to various comments and opinions disseminated through media outlets and social media platforms concerning the institution and its leadership,” the statement read. “We would like to inform that the Nepali Army has been regularly making its position and activities public through official press releases, press notes, and verified social media channels.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.