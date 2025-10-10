Kathmandu, Oct 10 Investors in hydropower projects have grown anxious after groups claiming to represent the Gen Z movement began demanding free shares in several projects. Following the recent youth-led protests, some self-proclaimed Gen Z members have started pressuring projects in Sindhupalchok, asking for up to 10 percent free or “golden shares.”

Because of such demands, electricity production at the 45 MW Upper Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project has been halted for 28 days. The company says it has lost over Rs 270 million in revenue. Project officials received letters warning that electricity generation would not resume unless the free shares were issued. Similar letters have also been sent to other projects in the district, including Upper Balefi A, Solang Khola, Ghatthe Khola, Yambling Khola, and others under construction.

Developers say these groups arrive at sites, hand over letters, and threaten to stop work. One promoter said the government has failed to guarantee security, making it impossible to invest safely. Hydropower producers warn that such pressure could damage investor confidence and stop new investment.

Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal (IPPAN) has urged the government to provide security for affected projects. A team led by IPPAN President Ganesh Karki met Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal, who ordered officials in Sindhupalchok to restart the Upper Bhotekoshi plant immediately. He said that while peaceful demands could be discussed, shutting down projects was unacceptable.

Private producers have invested over Rs 1.5 trillion to generate about 3,000 MW of electricity nationwide. IPPAN leaders stressed that without state protection, the private sector cannot operate. Meanwhile, the so-called Gen Z Nepal group has also demanded 50 percent representation in government and key administrative offices.

—People’s News Monitoring Service