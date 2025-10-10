Kathmandu, Oct 10: A petition has been filed calling for an investigation into the role of security agencies during the Gen Z movement that took place on September 8 and 9. The petition, submitted in the name of a police officer working in the Kathmandu Valley, requests a probe by a high-level inquiry commission.

The petition recalls the government’s failure during the Gen Z protest and raises serious questions about the role of security agencies during the movement. It points out that when protesters attacked the parliament building in New Baneshwar on September 9, security forces did not respond, allowing arson to take place, and that the Nepal Army personnel were not deployed despite the curfew order, which appears suspicious.

It further mentions that the police allowed looting of weapons, making them accessible to the general public, pushing the country toward the risk of civil war. The petition states that the then Prime Minister, Home Minister, IGP, AIGP, and other senior officials should take responsibility for the incident.

The petition also expresses suspicion of involvement by various police officials, along with DP Aryal, acting chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, in releasing Rabi Lamichhane from Nakhu Prison. It highlights that this incident has seriously undermined Nepal’s national security.

People’s News Monitoring Service