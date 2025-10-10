October 10, Kathmandu: The Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTEVT) has announced that it will re-hold exams after student answer sheets were destroyed in the Gen Z movement.

According to CTEVT spokesperson Talendra Acharya, the re-examination will begin on November 19, 2025 (Mangsir 4th, 2082).

During the Gen Z protests, around 14,700 CTEVT answer sheets were burned. Acharya said the destroyed sheets included those for diploma, certificate, and pre-diploma level exams.

He added that the answer sheets, which were kept at police offices for security, were the ones that got burned.

People’s News Monitoring Service