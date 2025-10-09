Kathmandu, Oct 9: The Kathmandu police have been on high alert since Thursday morning. Security measures were tightened as various teams of Gen Z groups were scheduled to protest, and the CPN (UML) also planned an event in Bhaktapur on the same day.

The police said they had arranged security to prevent any potential incidents. Teams have been deployed from Maiti Ghar Mandala to Thapathali and at several major intersections.

According to police officials, around 7,000 personnel, including police and Armed Police Force teams, have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Bhusal was taken into custody by police from Maiti Ghar. Bhusal had arrived at Maiti Ghar for a protest and was detained by authorities.

Police have been detaining people who came for demonstrations. Earlier in the day, a young man identified as SP Sah was also arrested from Maiti Ghar.

In view of potential security challenges, a large number of security personnel have been deployed in and around Maiti Ghar.

People’s News Monitoring Service