Kathmandu, October 9: Nepali Congress central member Shankar Bhandari called to restore the 1990 constitution and declare Nepal a Sanatan Hindu Kingdom.

Bhandari, who is also the coordinator of the Campaign for the Establishment of Sanatan Hindu Nation Nepal, stated that the Sanatan Hindu nation represents Nepal’s authentic and original identity.

The statement reads:

“There should no longer be any delay in reinstating the Sanatan Hindu state. Considering Nepal’s geopolitical complexities and the changing global environment, it is now widely accepted that the nation needs a strong, patriotic, and universally accepted leadership that stands above partisan politics. We failed to take seriously the strong unifying symbol of national unity and allowed it to collapse; now, with a broad heart, we must correct that mistake.”

He further emphasized the need for nationalist forces to unite in the greater interest of the nation and its people.

“While preserving the core provisions of the 1990 Constitution (2047 B.S.), I call upon all political parties and patriotic brothers and sisters to come together and strengthen the foundation of national unity through necessary contemporary amendments.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.