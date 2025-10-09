Kathmandu, October 9: The Nepali Congress has demanded that those involved in looting, vandalism, and arson of both private and public property be brought to justice immediately.

A meeting of party officials and former officials held at the party headquarters in Sanepa on Thursday objected to the police statement calling for the release of detainees and the avoidance of legal action against them.

As discussions were still ongoing in today’s Congress meeting, it has been decided to reconvene the meeting tomorrow (Friday) at 1 p.m.People’s News Monitoring Service