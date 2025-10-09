Kathmandu, Oct 9: The United States said Israeli hostages held by Hamas, including Nepali national Bipin Joshi, are expected to be released “very soon” following both sides’ agreement on the first phase of a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan, according to CNN.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of the plan. The White House, in a video message shared on X, also said the hostages’ release was imminent, CNN reported.

Moshe Levy, the brother-in-law of Israeli hostage Omri Miran, told CNN that “President Trump has done it. Our loved ones are coming home.” Families of the hostages thanked Trump and his administration for “doing everything possible” to bring them back.

According to senior U.S. officials quoted by Israel’s N12 News, hostages will be freed within 72 hours once the Israeli cabinet approves the deal. Trump said he was “very proud” to announce that both Israel and Hamas had accepted the first phase of the peace plan, calling it a “strong first step toward lasting peace.” He added that Israeli forces would withdraw to agreed positions once the releases begin.

Speaking to Reuters, Trump described the agreement as “a significant day for the world,” saying countries had “come together for peace.”

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed it had submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners to be freed under the same deal. Senior Hamas official Zaher Jabarin said the list was prepared “in line with the agreed criteria,” while spokesperson Taher al-Nunu said both sides had already exchanged names.

Israeli officials said preparations are underway for a possible visit by Trump early next week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally invited him to address the Knesset, according to CNN.

