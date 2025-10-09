Kathmandu, October 9: The government has decided to dissolve the Land Problem Resolution Commission and all its district committees.

According to government spokesperson Jagadish Kharel, Thursday’s Cabinet meeting held at Singha Durbar decided to dissolve the Land Commission and all district committees formed under the Land Problem Resolution Commission Formation Order 2081 (2024).

Similarly, he informed that the government has decided to declare Ilam district a disaster crisis zone for a period of three months.

Additionally, the meeting decided to promote Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) Sushil Singh Rathaur, Uma Prasad Chaturvedi, Himalaya Kumar Shrestha, and Dambar Bahadur Bik to the post of Additional Inspector General (AIG) and assign them to their new positions, according to spokesperson Kharel.

The government has also approved the phased issuance of energy bonds worth 20 billion rupees to manage resources for the construction of hydropower projects.

