Kathmandu, October 9: The Gen-Y Rebellion has expressed dissatisfaction, saying the government has been insensitive to the demands raised by the Gen-Z movement.

According to coordinator Vijay Kandel, young people from the Generation Y cohort who supported the Gen-Z movement have organized themselves under the banner Gen-Y Rebellion. At a press conference held in Kathmandu on Wednesday, they stated that the government’s response to Gen-Z’s demands has been unsatisfactory.

In its official statement, Gen-Y Rebellion noted that the Gen-Z movement, which emerged in anger against the corrupt political system, nepotism, and party politics, has completed its first phase and that it is now necessary to form an all-party Constitutional Amendment Assembly.

The statement read:

“The love, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation shown by every citizen who tied a shroud on their head and fought against corrupt parties cannot be expressed in words. The true tribute to the martyrs is to eradicate corruption and realize their dreams.”

The group also warned that if attempts are made to weaken the Gen-Z movement, Gen-Y Rebellion is ready to return to the streets and continue the struggle. Coordinator Kandel condemned what he called the re-emergence of corrupt forces trying to regain control.

He also claimed that participants in the movement have been receiving threats and questioned the silence of student and youth organizations:

“Where were the student unions when bullets were fired at students? Why did the youth organizations remain silent when hundreds of young people were shot?” he asked.

Gen-Y Rebellion reiterated its demand for the formation of a Constitutional Amendment Assembly, arguing that the 2015 Constitution (2072 B.S.) has failed to address the dreams and aspirations of the new generation.

The statement declared:

“The current constitution prioritizes political parties, not the people. The 2015 Constitution cannot reflect the realities of 2025 (2082 B.S.). Employment, education, freedom, digital rights, and policy participation must be included in the constitution.”

Claiming that the parliament has already been dissolved and the country is now in a constitutional crisis, the group stated that constitutional amendment is the only legitimate solution.

“We are not anti-constitution,” the statement concluded, “but we stand for change. The constitution must belong to the people, not to the leaders.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.