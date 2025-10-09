Kathmandu, Oct 9: Nepal’s major political parties are preparing to move to court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, saying it has deepened political confusion after the Gen Z-led protests.

Both the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML are discussing filing a case to reinstate the dissolved House, which they call unconstitutional. The dissolution came on September 12, when interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, appointed after KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, recommended to President Ram Chandra Paudel that the House be dissolved. Fresh elections were announced for March 5, 2026, even though the monsoon session was still underway.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat said parties are considering a legal move because “the country is in uncertainty, and the government seems unable to ensure security for elections.” UML publicity chief Rajendra Gautam also confirmed talks among parties to go to the Supreme Court, saying the interim government’s actions do not indicate readiness for polls.

Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula is coordinating with UML on behalf of party president Sher Bahadur Deuba. If the court reinstates the House, a Congress-led government is possible. Within Congress, Deuba’s faction supports court action, while general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma will present their views at the upcoming Central Committee meeting.

UML leader Mahesh Basnet said his party will soon file a petition at the Supreme Court demanding reinstatement. UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel stated in a party release that the dissolution violated the constitution and recalled previous court rulings that overturned similar moves.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled such dissolutions unconstitutional, so our party rejects its legitimacy,” Pokharel said.

The Maoist Centre has not taken a clear position, focusing instead on preparing for elections.

People;s News Monitoring Service