Kathmandu, Oct 9: The Nepali Congress has called a meeting of its office bearers for Thursday. Party President Sher Bahadur Deuba has scheduled the meeting for 1 PM.

According to Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, the meeting has been called to discuss the agenda for the Central Working Committee meeting set for October 12 and to review recent political developments. This will be the party’s first office bearers’ meeting since the protests on September 8 and 9.

After the September 9 attack by the Gen-Z protesters, Deuba and his wife were seriously injured and had been under medical treatment for nearly a month. Both have now been discharged from the hospital and are staying in Lalitpur.

There is growing discussion within the party about Deuba’s next steps and possible decisions. The Congress is due to hold its regular general convention in December, though some leaders have been suggesting a special convention if the regular one cannot be organized on time.

General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, among others, have floated the option of a special convention.

