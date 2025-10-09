Kathmandu, Oct 9: UML Politburo member Mahesh Basnet has said that his party has kept a detailed record of every incident that occurred during the Gen Z movement, challenging the authorities to arrest them if they can.

Speaking at a program organized by the UML Bhaktapur District Committee on Thursday, Basnet dared the Home Minister to take action if he had the courage.

He said UML members, who had fought against the Panchayat system and monarchy, would not bow down. “Each of your actions will be accounted for,” he warned, urging the Home Minister to take action against those involved in wrongdoing.

Basnet announced that UML will now form a Digital Generation Force to file nationwide complaints and asked the government to act based on those reports.

He also suggested that any investigation into corruption should begin with current ministers Rameshwar Khanal and Kulman Ghising.

During his speech, Basnet mentioned that residents of Gundubasi have offered land to party chair KP Sharma Oli, whose house was vandalized during the Gen Z protests. “You come, we will provide land for your permanent residence,” he quoted them as saying.