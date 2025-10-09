Kathmandu, Oct 9: Fifty-three people have died in monsoon-related disasters since September 30, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Authority spokesperson Shanti Mahat said 40 people were killed in landslides, 11 in floods, and two by lightning. Of the total, Ilam district alone recorded 38 deaths from landslides, while one person each died in Panchthar and Kavre.

Among those who died in floods, two were from Udayapur, two from Dhanusha, and one each from Ilam, Panchthar, Khotang, Bhojpur, Morang, Sunsari, and Rautahat, the authority stated. Mahat also said five people — four in Rasuwa and one in Ilam — are still missing after being swept away by floods.

In addition, 47 people were injured in the disasters over the three-day period, including 33 in landslides and 14 from lightning strikes, according to the authority’s latest monsoon update released today.

Discussions have already begun on temporary shelter, relocation, and relief efforts, Mahat said. The authority reported that 50 districts were affected by the recent monsoon events.

Heavy rainfall on October 4 and 5 caused severe damage across several areas, though officials say the monsoon has now begun to withdraw.

