Kathmandu, October 8: UML leader Mahesh Basnet has given a written statement to the Nepal Police’s Cyber Bureau. He appeared at the Bureau’s office today to give his statement regarding a complaint filed by a lady.

According to Information Officer SP Dipak Raj Awasthi, Basnet arrived at the Bureau at around 9:15 a.m. to record his statement.

A woman had filed a complaint against him, accusing her of misconduct.

After submitting his statement, Basnet is reportedly preparing to hold a press conference at the party’s headquarters later today.

People’s News Monitoring Service.